High school students can learn at Animal Cy-ience Academy

AMES — What do rabbits, dogs, horses, goats, pigs, chickens, cows and cooking all have in common?
They are all part of the inaugural virtual Iowa State Animal Cy-ience Academy hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa State University Animal Science Department on July 1.
High school students from across the country can log on and learn about a variety of animals, topics and even participate in a virtual cooking school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can choose from over 14 different workshops and learn from some of the top scientists and veterinarians in the country.
“The goal of this program is to expose youth to the variety of interests within the field of animal science,” said Amy Powell, extension program specialist for the youth animal science program with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We want youth to understand there is more to animal science than farmers and veterinarians.”
The event will open with a keynote and welcome from Dan Thomson, newly named chair of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State. The event will conclude with a virtual cooking competition between members of the animal science faculty, cooking foods produced by animals.
Participants will receive a list of ingredients prior to the event so they can cook along at home while watching the live demonstrations.
Pre-registration is required and is available on the ISU Extension and Outreach Agriculture and Natural Resources website at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/ancy/
For more information contact Powell at ampowell@iastate.edu, or 515-294-3441.