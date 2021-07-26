Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 1, in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center.

Honor student Hillary Oberbroeckling of Sumner was among the May graduates. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Nearly 400 students were eligible to participate in the in-person ceremonies.

The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary held a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 1. Thirty-nine students received degrees and five students earned certificates.

