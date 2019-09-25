The Stanley Community Hall, was the meeting place for the Hillman family reunion, descendants of
Albert and Clara Hillman, on Sunday, Sept. 22. Marvin Hillman led in reciting the Lord’s Prayer, before the noon potluck meal. Jodi Hillman Thompson was hostess to the 19 adults and 2 children that were present.
After the meal, Historian Deb Hillman Paul welcomed and thanked all for coming, and gave an update on the scrapbooks, and information for anything to go into the books. The birthday song was sung to Eldon Abben of Evansdale, who turned 93 years young on Sunday. The oldest attending was Helen Hillman of Oelwein, and the youngest was 4 month old James Williams III.
Three births were recorded for the past year. Cole Michael Lantz was born on Oct. 20, 2018 to Todd and Ashlea Hillman Lantz. Cole was born on his late Great Grandpa Emery Hillman’s birthday, and is the grandson of Marvin Hillman. James Michael Williams III, was born on May 16, to James Williams II, and Brooke Hillman. James is also the grandson of Marvin Hillman. Also, the birth of Teagan Mae Hermansen, to Heather Holland and Cody Hermansen was recorded. Teagan is the granddaughter of Christina Hillman Holland, and was born Aug. 17.
Those attending were Bill and Judy Meinecke, Janet Abben, Eldon and Grace Abben, Mark and Rita and Myles Hillman, Delbert and Linda Hillman, Marvin, LaVelle, Brooke Hillman, James Williams II and III, Darwin Sorge, Tim and Jodi Thompson and Kaylee. Out of town attendees were from Fairbank, Evansdale, Winthrop, Cresco and Stanley. Those attending from Oelwein were Helen Hillman, Duane Hillman, Dennis and Deb Paul.
The 2020 reunion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Stanley Hall, with Jodi Thompson as hostess.