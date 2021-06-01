More than 12 months have passed since the last regular meeting was held at the Oelwein Area Historical Museum in the “meeting room.” It’s been a long time; but the May 25, Tuesday evening meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society (OAHS) was an enjoyable gathering, to be sure.
Following a light lunch and short business meeting, all present had a joyous time participating in “Let’s Talk About … Schools.” There was lots of “give and take.” My thanks to everyone who shared their memories.
Upcoming events:
Sunday, June 6 the Museum opens for the summer and will continue to be open Sundays, (June through August) from 1-4 p.m. Always remember that tours can be arranged for other days/times simply by calling Virginia at 283-0786 or Donna at 283-2135. I (Lora Saunders) will be the first member/greeter to welcome you on opening day.
On Friday, June 11, the Historical Society will welcome teacher Tammy Stasi and her summer school class to the Museum for a tour. No tours were able to be held in 2020, so this will, hopefully, be an enjoyable visit for all participants.
The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday evening, June 29; program and more information — TBA.
The OAHS thanks you, one and all, for your interest and involvement.