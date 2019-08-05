Mary Kay Miller and Pat (Franks) Linder took Oelwein Area Historical Society members and guests on a fascinating journey into the world of the Huskettes.
At the recent Historical Society meeting, members and guests alike, traveled to the Oelwein Junior High School and the years 1955-1969. Miss Ethel Oberfell, originator, director, designer, choreographer, and the list could go on — was “one of a kind;” “a brilliant woman.”
Through memories stored away, and a myriad of clippings and photos, Pat and Mary Kay traveled back to their days as Huskettes — and what was required of each and every girl chosen over the 14-year history of this special group.
“EXCELLENCE” was demanded! “PRACTICE” was a must! (7:30 a.m. came mighty early for the girls) “DISCIPLINE” determined their success! And never forget that this was not a drill team; but a Precision Dance Team. Kick over your head; and SMILE, SMILE, SMILE!!
Also on hand was former Huskette Sue (Proctor) Frost; as well as the mother of a Huskette.
To learn more, please check out Huskettes — Precision Dance Team, Oelwein, IA on the Internet. You will discover how the Huskettes put Oelwein on the map.
Looking ahead to future activities of the Historical Society, make note of Aug. 17 and 18 – Heritage Days in Oelwein. There will be lots of activities at the Oelwein Area Historical Museum
Also, the regular monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, will be a field trip to the Coliseum. “Music and My Dad” will be presented by speaker Mary Kay Miller.