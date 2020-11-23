SeniorCare.com reports the Top Holiday Gifts and Gestures For Seniors in 2020 after surveying more than 10,000 seniors and asking for their input on what gifts and personal gestures would bring them joy during the holidays.
Top 10 holiday gift ideas most liked by seniors:
1. House cleaning service: 88% of seniors like this gift idea
2. Chocolate: 87%
3. Fruit basket: 83%
4. Cash: 79%
5. Everyday items (stamps, shampoo, etc.): 79%
6. Meal delivery service: 78%
7. Snacks: 78%
8. Cheese and crackers: 77%
9. Gift cards: 76%
10. Automotive service: 76%
Honorable mentions: Flowers (72%), streaming subscription (60%), spa day (56%).
Top 10 personal gestures most liked by seniors:
1. Homecooked meal: 90% of seniors like this idea
2. Invite to restaurant for dinner: 81%
3. Help with technology (tablet, phone, kindle): 80% of seniors like this idea
4. Phone calls: 80%
5. Help around home: 78%
6. Declutter garage or basement: 78%
7. Handwritten cards: 78%
8. Go grocery shopping: 77%
9. Revive family traditions: 75%
10. Go for a walk: 74%
Honorable mentions: Clean the car (66%), Watch a movie (61%), Review finances (58%).