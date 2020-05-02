AMES – Holly Cook, an Iowa State University student from Winthrop, was initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society this May. The initiates were recognized with a virtual initiation.
Cook was one of 84 Iowa State students with a major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) who were initiated into the prestigious honor society. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
In addition, five LAS students received special individual awards:
• Roth James, recipient of the Jerry Shakeshaft Phi Beta Kappa Award for Humanities and Social Sciences
• Marie Hardt, recipient of the Edward Allen Award in the Mathematical Disciplines
• Matthew Ryan, recipient of the Jean Day Lassila Award in the Liberal Arts for best undergraduate academic program
• Holly Cook, recipient of the Barbara Mack Award for Excellence in the Humanities and Social Sciences
• Olivia Gray, recipient of the Ruth and Clayton Swenson Award in the Sciences
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University was granted its Phi Beta Kappa chapter charter in 1973.