INDEPENDENCE – Many households had their income drastically reduced due to lay/offs and staff reductions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Households whose employment situation has recently changed may now be eligible for a grant to help pay their energy bill.
Each household’s income for the past 30 days as well as anticipated future earnings are used to determine eligibility, so households who recently experienced a layoff or reduced wages may now qualify for assistance.
Please note, this assistance is through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Households who have received LIHEAP funds for the 2019-2020 winter season will not be eligible for assistance through the program at this time.
People who have recently been laid off or had their hours reduced as a result of COVID-19 can contact Operation Threshold for more information and/or help completing the application.
Even though our lobbies remain closed, we continue to have staff at all three locations and are conducting as much business as possible over the phone. Persons in need of a program application or assistance can call the appropriate number below or email our Crisis Assistance staff at crisis@operationthreshold.org.
In addition, more information, and an online application, can be found on the Operation Threshold website: http://www.operationthreshold.org/programs/black-hawk/liheap/.
Contact numbers are as follows:
Black Hawk County Office – (319) 291-2065
Buchanan County Office – (319) 334-6081
Grundy County Office – (319) 824-3460