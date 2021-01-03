How to dispose of a real Christmas tree

Safe options to dispose of a tree after the season’s celebrations
AMES – Adam Janke, assistant professor in natural resources ecology and management and extension wildlife specialist at Iowa State University, offers these special tips for getting rid of your live Christmas tree after the holiday season.
Trees can be disposed of in many different ways. One way to dispose of your tree is to drop it off or have it picked up by a recycling center. Be sure to make arrangements in advance, and make sure the recycling center accepts trees.
Before donating, make sure all lights, tinsel and ornaments have been removed.
“If the trees are clean, they can also be set out in yards, along forest edges, in old fields, pastures or other idle areas to provide shrubby habitat for birds and rabbits,” says Janke.
If the property is not your own, be sure to ask permission before disposing of your tree. Explain the benefits to wildlife and the environment, but understand that leaving your tree behind is at the discretion of the landowner.
You can also improve fish habitat with leftover Christmas trees.
“If you have ponds with fish in them, tie two concrete blocks to the trees and set them in a deep spot of the pond on the ice this winter and let it sink to become a habitat for fish in the spring,” says Janke.
Outdoor burning can also be accomplished, but requires safe distance from other structures and should be done with care, since pine needles ignite and burn fast.
Do not burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Dry, evergreen branches literally explode when burned and could cause a house fire. Also, burning the tree may contribute to the buildup of creosote and lead to a flue fire.
Whatever you decide to do with your trees, be sure to consider environmentally friendly options and the opportunity to improve wildlife habitat.
What should I do with my poinsettia after the holidays?
If given good care in the home, a poinsettia should remain attractive for two to three months. Toss the poinsettia when you grow tired of it or it becomes unattractive.
For those home gardeners who enjoy a challenge, it is possible to get the poinsettia to bloom again next season. Cut the stems back to within 4 to 6 inches of the soil in March. The poinsettia also may be repotted at this time.
When new growth appears, place the poinsettia in a sunny window. Continue to water the plant when the soil surface becomes dry to the touch. Fertilize every two weeks with a dilute fertilizer solution.
In late May, move the poinsettia outdoors. Harden or acclimate the plant to the outdoors by placing it in a shady, protected area for two or three days, then gradually expose it to longer periods of direct sun. The poinsettia should be properly hardened in seven to 10 days.
Once hardened, dig a hole in an area that receives six to eight hours of sunlight and set the pot into the ground. To obtain a compact, bushy plant, pinch or cut off the shoot tips once or twice from late June to mid-August. Continue to water and fertilize the plant outdoors.
The poinsettia should be brought indoors in mid-September. Place the plant in a bright, sunny window. The poinsettia is a short-day plant. Short-day plants grow vegetatively during the long days of summer and produce flowers when days become shorter in fall.
To get the poinsettia to flower for Christmas, the plant must receive complete darkness from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily from early October until the bracts develop good color, usually early December. Protect the plant from light by placing it in a closet or by covering with a box. During the remainder of the day, the poinsettia should be in a sunny window.