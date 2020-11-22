As Americans prepare for the first Thanksgiving in the time of the coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a stark warning a week before the big day: Don’t travel.
Not over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s condo. Not flying to a beach gathering with the family you choose.
And if it sounds like the CDC is trying to be like the Grinch who stole Thanksgiving, it is important to remember the grim statistic of more than 250,000 people in the US who’ve died from COVID-19.
There is no mistaking: The coronavirus is out of control.
Ultimately, lowering the staggering numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths lies squarely with us. Yes, governments can mandate actions, but we’re the ones responsible for adhering to them.
Modifying our behavior minimizes the chances to spread infection. But this is a big task. Government actions are most effective when based on local data and the option to loosen or tighten restrictions based on solid information.
We should not view these actions as an attempt to take away our civil liberties. Instead, we should think of them as liberating, a way to keep us away from the virus.
Here are 12 things you — and everyone else — can do:
1. Always mask up when indoors and around people who don’t live in your household.
2. Always mask up when outdoors and you’re unable to maintain physical distancing.
3. Use either disposable masks or a multi-layer tightly woven cotton mask — single-layer kerchiefs or bandanas are insufficient.
4. When you mask up, make sure it fits your face and covers both your nose and mouth. Wash or sanitize your hands after touching or removing the mask.
5. Remember that wearing a mask is not a substitute for physical distancing.
6. Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and others outside of your household.
7. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
8. Avoid motions that transfer organisms from your hands to your face. Your mouth, nose and eyes have mucous membranes that are potentially receptive to these organisms.
9. Clean frequently touched surfaces.
10. Do as many activities as possible outside and keep interactions with others short.
11. Fortify your ventilation systems for more frequent air exchanges.
12. Curtail in-person holiday celebrations with those not in your household.
Celebrations are particularly challenging, because it’s difficult for all the participants to self-quarantine for the 14 days prior to the event. Also, events are typically held inside rather than out; spacing of six feet may not be an option; ventilation systems in our energy-efficient homes are most likely COVID-19-insufficient; and you can’t be masked while eating.
So, for Thanksgiving, do a virtual gathering instead. Cook the same menu in different houses to promote a sense of sharing, send e-cards to each other with a personal note and wish for a good holiday, or do a Zoom call where everyone can speak and express thankfulness for the ability to still be able to connect this year.
Now is the time we need to commit not just to ourselves, but to one another. What’s standing in the way of curtailing the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is us.
About the author
Pamela M. Aaltonen PhD RN is professor emerita at the School of Nursing, College of Health and Human Sciences, Purdue University, where she previously served as the associate head. Her research centers on the use of information technology in the public health system. She is an elected member and chair of the Executive Board of the American Public Health Association and is currently chairing the local board of health.