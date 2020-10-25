AMES – In 2020 adults are stressed about many things, such as the pandemic, the recession and the cost of healthcare. However, another significant source of stress is the current election, said David Brown, behavioral health specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Psychologist Steven Stosny has even coined the term ‘election stress disorder.’ Dr. Stosny noted that election stress might be impacting you if you feel your body tense before you turn on the news,” Brown said. “Negative ads also play a role in increasing our anxiety and they are plentiful during the election season. Once we hear a negative ad that we disagree with, our brain goes into defensive mode and our stress levels tend to increase.”
There are, however, some ways to limit election stress, Brown said.
“The first, obvious way is to limit your news and social media intake prior to the election. Instead, do other things such as going for a walk and getting outdoors. Spending time with family members and friends also helps, especially if you are doing things that you enjoy,” Brown said.
Consider limiting political discussions with family members, friends and even coworkers, if discussions could erupt into arguments or conflict. Maintaining positive relationships may take priority over scoring political points with friends or family members who are unlikely to change their political opinion.
“We also need to recognize that stress about what might happen is not productive. A more productive use of time may be to join a ‘get out the vote campaign’ or volunteer to be a poll worker. If an issue is important to you, join a community or advocacy group, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness,” Brown suggested.
It is also important to acknowledge that election stress is just one of many stressors that may affect people right now. The current pandemic, storm damage and the drought have all brought much additional stress and uncertainty to Iowans. Some individuals might become overwhelmed.
“A good resource to contact is always the Iowa Concern hotline,” Brown said.
Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or, email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
Other Resources
COVID Recovery Iowa offers a variety of services to anyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual counselors and consultants provide counseling, family finance consultation, farm financial consultation, and referral information and help finding resources for any Iowan seeking personal support. Iowans of all ages may join groups online for activities and learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce upcoming programs on the website and via all social media to help Iowans build coping skills, resilience and emotional support. To request support, go to https://www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org or call the Iowa Warm Line at 1-844-775-9276.
Finding Answers Now. As Iowans deal with disruptions to their families and communities, this website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/disaster-recovery provides information to help you cope with concerns about stress and relationships, personal finance, and nutrition and wellness.