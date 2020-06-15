FAIRBANK — Gavin Hyde from Wapsie Valley High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Paragon IT Professionals.
Paragon is an IT staffing and solutions firm located in central Iowa.
Hyde was one of nine high school seniors awarded a scholarship to pursue a technology-related degree at an Iowa university or college.
Over the past seven years, Paragon’s IT Leadership Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $110,000 in scholarships – an initiative that would not have been made possible without the support of tech leaders in the Des Moines community.