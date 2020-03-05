Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) is holding open auditions for a June 2020 production of “Oliver” this Sunday, March 8, 5-8 p.m. at the Independence Junior-Senior High School. The auditions will be held in the choir room.
Children 5th grade and up, as well as youth and adults with vocal music skills and a desire to be a part of this classic production are encouraged to audition. Music and script will be provided by the casting team, Mrs. Kate Miller and Mrs. Elissa Dodge and Mr. Aaron Fitzgerald. Piano accompaniment will be available.
IACT serves not only Independence but the surrounding communities as well. Anyone from the area is welcome and encouraged to audition. More information can be found on the IACT Facebook page: Independence Area Community Theater or on the website: iactindependence.org