STRAWBERRY POINT — The Iowa Bankers Association recently presented Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach (R-Strawberry Point) with the 2019 IBA Legislator of the Year award.
The IBA created the award to recognize an Iowa legislator who has supported Iowa community bankers in their efforts to safeguard Iowans’ deposits and provide critical funding to strengthen the state’s economy.
Sen. Breitbach has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2013. And as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he plays a key role in developing Iowa’s $7.6 billion budget that funds all areas of state government.
“It was no surprise to the people of his district when he quickly rose through the ranks to be named chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee,” said Mark White, president and CEO of Farmers Savings Bank in Colesburg. White presented Sen. Breitbach with the Legislator of the Year award on Sept. 24 during the IBA Annual Convention in Des Moines.
“Mike has an extraordinary record as a community leader. We’re fortunate to have his business experience and leadership skills at the state Capitol to help pass common sense legislation to aid the growth of Iowa’s small businesses,” White added.
Sen. Breitbach is a known entrepreneur and job creator. In 1984, he formed Trans Star Trucking, a 20-employee cement and fly ash hauling company, with his brother Tim, and Roger Swales. In 1987, he joined Smith Insurance in Strawberry Point, where he eventually became partner in 1992. Five years later, Sen. Breitbach, his brother and Swales purchased Swales Precast, Inc., a 15-employee precast concrete manufacturer.
In addition to his business experience, Sen. Breitbach has been a visible community leader throughout the years. He serves as a board member of the Clayton County Civil Service Commission, Farmers Savings Bank, the Strawberry Point Economic Development Fund, Strawberry Homes and Strawberry Leisure Homes. He is a member of the Iowa Bankers Association, the Iowa Motor Truck Association, the Iowa Ready Mixed Concrete Association, the Iowa Concrete Paving Association, the Strawberry Point Lions Club, the core curriculum committee of Starmont Community School District, and is an alumni member of Leadership Iowa. Sen. Breitbach is also a former member of the Iowa Independent Insurance Association.
His past civic involvement includes four years on the Strawberry Point City Council and 30 years on the Strawberry Point Fire Department, serving five years as chief and 22 years as an emergency medical technician. Sen. Breitbach also is a past board member of the Strawberry Point Chamber of Commerce and the Backbone Golf and Country Club, and he is past president of the Strawberry Point Jaycees.
After graduating from Edgewood-Colesburg Community Schools, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business from Loras College in 1978. Sen. Breitbach and his wife, Theresa, have been married since 1977 and have four adult children.