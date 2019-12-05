Garnett McKibben was hostess when 13 West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes from the previous meeting were approved.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Ida Mae Teague and Dorothy Wehling.
Members are reminded that next week will be the final week for West Central Senior Citizens for the season. All are invited to attend a special program and noon meal at West Central School, hosted by the students.
West Central Senior Citizens will take a winter hiatus and return in the spring, with the meeting date to be announced.