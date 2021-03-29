Important candy question of the season: How do you eat your chocolate bunny?

Easter candy sales are projected to surpass $2 billion this year as parents scour store shelves, searching for everything from candy to crayons to filled those much-anticipated Easter baskets, according to the National Confectioners Association. Candy is so popular at Easter that according to the NCA’s holiday candy sales in 2015, the holiday tied with Halloween at $2.63 billion.
Last year’s pandemic didn’t seem to stop people from celebrating, with almost 4 of 5 adults saying they planned to celebrate the holiday in some way. The NCA is hoping for a bigger candy season this year, as people are more informed on COVID-19 transmission and not going to be quite as locked down as last year.
The association noted that historically, of the people who do not even celebrate Easter, 33 percent will still buy Easter candy.
Some 87 percent of parents will buy or create Easter basket for their children, according to the NCA. One of the most popular items to be cradled in the grass is the beloved chocolate bunny. Some like the solid; others prefer the hollow.
The most recent estimates available show that the R. M. Palmer Co. makes about 25 million hollow chocolate bunnies each year, according to Smithsonian.com. That number does not include solid chocolate bunnies.
When it comes to hollow versus solid, hollow wins by nearly every measure. Hollow bunnies are easier to eat and they are cheaper to make, according to Smithsonian.com.
So, now for that never-ending question: Which part do you eat first?
Some 89 percent of those polled say they eat the ears of their chocolate bunny first, according to an NCA survey. Six percent go for the feet and 5 percent eat the tail first.