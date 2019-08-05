DES MOINES — Two northeast Iowa residents employed at Fareway Stores will be among the 14 contestants in the 2019 Best Bagger competition at this year’s Iowa State Fair.
Matthew Langel of the Decorah Fareway and Nathan Maiers of the Independence Fareway will compete for the state best bagger championship.
Contestants will bag identical grocery orders consisting of no more than 40 commonly purchased items into reusable shopping bags. They will be ranked primarily on weight distribution among bags and speed, but proper item arrangement and individual style will also be scored.
There will be three preliminary heats followed by a championship round of the top six baggers who score the most points in the preliminary heats.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers. The overall champion also earns a trip for two to the National Best Bagger Competition in San Diego, which holds a grand prize of $10,000.
The contest is hosted by the Iowa Grocery Industry Association and begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, on the stage of the Susan Knapp Amphitheater at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.