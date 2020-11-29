AMES — Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, and Conservation Learning Group (CLG), is hosting a free wetland virtual field day on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
The virtual field day will highlight public and private partnerships working together to implement wetlands to reduce flooding and improve water quality in the Middle Cedar Watershed and beyond. Join for a live conversation with Adam Rodenberg, project coordinator for the Middle Cedar Watershed, and Matt Lechtenberg, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship water quality coordinator.
Wetlands provide a wide variety of benefits on the landscape and are an important tool in reaching Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy goals. Not only do these wetlands filter out sediment, they also reduce nitrate concentrations through the natural denitrification process. Additionally, wetlands can store water and the newly constructed sites in the Middle Cedar play a key role in reducing flooding within the watershed and downstream. These areas also provide critical wildlife habitat and beauty to the landscape.
“Using wetland design standards similar to the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the wetland featured during the live event is helping accomplish our project goals of flood reduction downstream,” said Rodenberg. “The project also offered a unique opportunity to work with the landowner to safely meet their livestock grazing goals and expand on their previous efforts to more effectively manage water on the site.”
To participate in the live virtual field day at 1 p.m. CST on Dec. 10, click this URL: https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpduihpj8iE9ZHcjpsenc2DWQILG41wg0D or visit www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events and click “Join Live Virtual Field Day.”
Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; meeting ID: 914 1198 4892.
The field day will be recorded and archived on the ILF website so that it can be watched at any time. The archive will be available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events.
Participants may be eligible for a Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit. Information about how to apply to receive the unit (if approved) will be provided at the end of the live field day.