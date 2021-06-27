Iowa Master Conservationist Program to begin in Clayton and Fayette County

FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program Aug. 12 – Sept. 23. The program will take place at various locations around Clayton and Fayette County, providing participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources.
The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.
The program consists of approximately 12 hours of online curriculum and seven face-to-face meetings. The online modules will include lessons and resources by Iowa State subject-matter experts to be reviewed at the participants’ own pace at home or in one of the county Extension offices.
Module topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems, implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes, and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.
The seven face-to-face meetings will build on the online lessons and be held at various county locations from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. Each face-to-face meeting will be led by local subject-matter experts. Local partners include Clayton and Fayette County Conservation, Clayton and Fayette County Pheasants Forever, Iowa DNR, Upper Iowa University, and local landowners. Refreshments will be served.
Registration for the course is $50 and is due at the time of registration. To register contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office at 563-425-3331. The deadline to register is Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.