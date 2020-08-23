JOHNSTON — Join Iowa PBS and EveryStep Care & Support Services virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. for a Pop-Up Film Series event featuring the documentary Speaking Grief. This film explores the transformative experience of losing a family member in a society that works to avoid both death and grief.
Moving away from the idea that grief is a problem that needs to be "fixed," the documentary validates the experience of grievers and guides those wishing to support them.
There is no "right" way to grieve. By sharing diverse representations of bereavement, Speaking Grief illustrates that grief is a universal, yet individual experience.
Following the hour-long film, a panel of local grief experts including Buffy Peters from Hamilton's Academy of Grief and Loss, Ashley Mori from from EveryStep Care & Support Services, home of Amanda the Panda, and Lucy Suvalsky from the Compassionate Friends of Iowa will answer questions and provide meaningful resources.
The virtual event will also include an optional remembrance ceremony. For more information and to register for this free virtual event, please visit iowapbs.org/events.
Speaking Grief broadcasts on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
About EveryStep:
EveryStep is a non-profit health care and human services organization which annually serves more than 67,000 Iowans. During life's most challenging moments, EveryStep's family of community-based health care and support services offer compassion and guidance.
Serving Iowa from 14 locations, EveryStep's more than 32 programs offer support to those living with grief or loss; care to those who are injured, ill or facing the end of life; education to new parents; and resources, healthcare and connection for growing families, immigrants and refugees.
For more information on any of these services, including EveryStep Grief & Loss Services and the Amanda the Panda program, visit everystep.org.