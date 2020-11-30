Iowa PBS presents Home for Christmas With Jim McDonough

JOHNSTON — Iowa PBS is bringing holiday cheer from Jim McDonough’s home to yours. The Iowan and International Steinway Artist performs beloved Christmas songs during Home for Christmas With Jim McDonough. This Christmas concert premieres on-air and online Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. and repeats Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
In this concert, taped on location at McDonough’s home in Cedar Rapids, the charismatic pianist connects people to each other, and through holiday music favorites, to their fond recollections of holidays past. In addition to Iowa PBS’s statewide broadcast, Home for Christmas With Jim McDonough will be available to stream on iowapbs.org, Facebook, YouTube and the PBS Video app. Viewers watching the premiere on Facebook will have the opportunity to chat live with Jim McDonough himself!
“We are so proud to bring this holiday special to Iowans and beyond,” said Iowa PBS Executive Producer Deb Herbold. “Working with a brilliant musician like Jim has been amazing. We can’t wait to connect Iowans with a world-renowned artist born and raised in their own backyard!”
A live audience was on location for the taping in January 2020. Their joyful experience jumps through the camera lens to bring viewers along on a holiday trip down memory lane. Home for Christmas With Jim McDonough will bring excitement and warm feelings to young and old alike.
“The holidays have always been my favorite time of year, and sharing Christmas cheer is more important this year than ever before,” said McDonough. “I hope this concert provides some warmth and joy to everyone who watches.”
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.