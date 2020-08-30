JOHNSTON — Innovative Iowa science teachers are invited to join Iowa PBS for a professional development cohort exploring science phenomena.
Facilitated by Iowa PBS Education staff with assistance from Iowa experts in the field of science and phenomena-based instruction, the Iowa Science Phenomena professional development experience will empower teachers to curate, collect and share media-based science phenomena for use in Iowa classrooms.
Teachers can apply online to take part in the Iowa Science Phenomena cohort, which will run from December 2020 through May 2021. Selected participants will collaborate with teachers across the state to research strategies for using local phenomena to inspire student questions, find and capture local phenomena, and create original resources for the Iowa Science Phenomena website.
Iowa Science Phenomena emphasizes the identification and publication of Iowa-specific phenomena, particularly those that represent locally relevant or unique concepts, and connects them with Iowa Core science curriculum. The project features a growing collection of media-based phenomena, including short video clips, images, 360° VR experiences and links to public datasets.
Iowa Science Phenomena provides a framework for supporting and driving questions, investigation ideas and related resources. Phenomena are each developed, aligned and vetted by Iowa teachers, and include teacher support materials with guidance on phenomena-based best practices.
Teachers selected to participate will earn a $650 stipend for completing the project requirements, including cohort meetings, online discussions and creating original science phenomena resources. Relicensure and graduate credit is also available to participants.
Interested teachers must complete the online application form at iowapbs.org/sciphenapp by Friday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Selected teachers will be notified by Friday, October 30. Questions about the application or project can be sent to phenomena@iowapbs.org.
Funding for Iowa Science Phenomena is provided by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Learn more at iowapbs.org.
For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Susan Ramsey at 515.725.9703 or susan.ramsey@iowapbs.org.