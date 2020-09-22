Live statewide broadcast and livestream Monday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
JOHNSTON — Iowa PBS will hold an Iowa Press debate for the 3rd Congressional District on Monday, October 5 at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hour-long debate will begin at 8 p.m. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Candidates U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D - West Des Moines) and David Young (R - Van Meter) will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans. David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate.
Spanish translations will be available for Iowa Press Debates: 3rd Congressional District via SAP. Episodes with Spanish audio and subtitles will be available on demand on iowapbs.org and YouTube.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience during the debate.