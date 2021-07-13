DES MOINES — Fair food is always a big hit with fairgoers, and it’s been a LONG time since the 2019 Fair.
The 2021 New Foods list is out, but highlighted today are the new food contest entries and the top 3 finalists. Fairgoers can vote on the top three to officially name the top new food for the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
2021 Best New Food
Contest Finalists:
Atomic Strawberry Shortcake
Bacon Mac Dog
Chicken And Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips
Cinnamon Or Salted Pretzel Bites
Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine
Granny D’s Apple Pie
Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken
Peanut Butter Squealer
Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough
Tennessee Twinkies
The TOP 3 2021 Best
New Foods
Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread
At the Cluckin’ Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/ Iowa Poultry Association
The latest food item from the Cluckin’ Coop combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread. This protein packed food will keep fairgoers energized all day long. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combined with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips) is the perfect meal or snack. The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries, and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika.
Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough
At Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions
The Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough is a delicious cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and cocoa krispies that’s frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered. It’s the perfect cold, sweet treat on a hot summer day.
Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken
At Island Noodles by Brad Jensen
Ingredients include soba noodles, a variety of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce. All with white meat teriyaki chicken breast added to the top.
The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2021 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can cast their vote Aug. 12-16 at midnight. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18 during the Fair.