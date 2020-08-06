DES MOINES — Even though Iowans can’t be together for the Iowa State Fair this year, they can safely join together for some Fair favorites virtually. For the 11 days that would have been the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 13-23, persons will find fair videos, competitions, facts, memories, classes, history, trivia and games on the state fair website and Facebook page.
Each day will feature a Day of Sponsor, a theme, and 3-4 different activities, videos, or contests. Throughout the week, persons can participate in a hymn sing along, learn how to give a chicken a bath, recognize past Veterans Day participants, make Fair food, sculpt a butter cow, and build your own roller coaster at home.
Under the current conditions, organizers are willing to have fun at a distance this year so that everyone can be together at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Follow events on social media or visit www.iowastatefair.org for the full virtual Fair schedule.