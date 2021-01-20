AMES – More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from the area are listed here by hometown, and include class year and curriculum of study.
Arlington — Jordan Ann Baumgartner, 4, Agricultural Studies; Mitchell Paul Hayes, 4, Construction Engineering; Jared Martin Meisgeier, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Gabrielle Irene Moellers, 4, Finance
Aurora — Cynthia Helen Hamlett, 4, Agriculture and Society; Janelle K. Vande Vorde, 4, Agricultural Business
Brandon — Sarah E. Vandewalle, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Calmar — Leah Marie Hageman, 4, Veterinary Medicine; Helen Elizabeth Neuzil, 3, Psychology; Kayla Marie Walter, 4, Accounting; Melissa Sue Ward, 3, Event Management
Castalia — Cole Robert Spain, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Clermont — Kennedy Taylor White, 4, Criminal Justice
Elgin — Kariann Rose Elsbernd, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Kelsey Marie Guyer, 4, Early Childhood Education; Tatum Mae Kahler, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Fairbank — Mason G. Clendenen, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Gavin T. Hyde, 3, Computer Science; Erika Kay Jeanes, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Melody Jo Kayser, 2, Open Option (LAS); Lydia Mary Martins, 4, Animal Science; Cole A. Neil, 2, Animal Science
Fayette — Donovan Dallin Bunn, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree; Madelyn Renae Bunn, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Joseph G. Lamphere, 4, Industrial Technology
Hawkeye — Tiffanie Dee Koch, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Megan Marie Niewoehner, 3, Agricultural Business; Rachel I. Schmitt, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Jaedyn Le Winter, 2, Animal Science
Hazleton — Adam J. Deaner, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology; Zachary Keith Sailor, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Independence — Jenessa R. Barloon, 3, Elementary Education; Alma H. Cashen, 3, Supply Chain Management; John Gannon Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Emily Coonrad, 2, Engineering; Connor Wood Davison, 2, Genetics (AGLS); Megan Renea Gee, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Spencer R. Giddings, 3, Environmental Science (LAS); Eric V. Gleiter, 4, Mathematics; Ethan Scott Kirkpatrick, 4, Industrial Design; Kirstie Martin, 4, Marketing; Keegan James Zimmerly, 2, Animal Science
Jesup — Breanne Marie Fischels, 3, English; Eli L. Funke, 3, Management Information Systems; Kelsey Jo Hansen, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Mitch Andrew Harting, 2, Agricultural Studies; Jordan Jerry Leach, 2, Aerospace Engineering; Brent Mitchel Martin, 1, Physics; Zoe Isabelle Miller, 1, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI); Zachary Andrew Nie, 3, Forestry; Hans Adam Riensche, 4, Agricultural Business; Dylan James Roth, 1, Forestry; Kaylee Thoma, 3, Child, Adult, and Family Services; Riley Carl Thoma, 4, Computer Engineering; Katherine Marie Vogel, 4, Event Management; Samantha Ann Zaputil, 2, Psychology
Lamont — Carter Edward Keppler, 3, Management; Hannah May Kramer, 4, Animal Science
Oelwein — Merek Allen Moeller, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology; Mary Melania Stivers, 3, Management
Ossian — Makayla Marie Hageman, 2, Agricultural Business
Postville — Daniel Koenig, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Hamzeh Muhammed Lebedev, 3, Liberal Studies
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 3, Advertising; Samantha Kyle Fults, 4, Mathematics; Marissa Ann Robinson, 3, Accounting; Kimber Lee Wheelock, 3, Liberal Studies
Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 4, Animal Science; Nicholas Ray Dittmer, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology
Sumner — Justin Reid Dillon, 4, Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, 4, Animal Ecology; Katelin Elizabeth Pagel, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Alyssa Lee Swehla, 4, Agronomy
Wadena — Denise Thompson, 3, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Waucoma — Lindsey Sue Bouska, 4, Food Science (AGLS); Alicia Karinne Klimesh, 4, Linguistics
West Union — Savannah Jeanne Halva, 2, Financial Counseling and Planning; Taylor Marie Ney, 2, Animal Science; Andrew Kenneth Roys, 4, Construction Engineering; Jace Gable Wolverton, 4, Accounting
Winthrop — Patrick Leonard Curry, 4, Interior Design; Jacqueline Rose Francois, 4, Early Childhood Education