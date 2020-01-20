AMES – A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students achieving academic excellence for the fall semester at ISU are listed below by hometowns, with class year and curriculum of study included.
Arlington — Jordan Ann Baumgartner, 3, Agricultural Studies; David Megan Hayes, 4, Computer Engineering; Mitchell Paul Hayes, 3, Construction Engineering; Gabrielle Irene Moellers, 3, Marketing
Aurora — Cynthia Helen Hamlett, 4, Agriculture and Society; Haylee D. Lau, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Travis James McMillan, 4, Agricultural Business
Calmar — Leah Marie Hageman, 4, Veterinary Medicine; Jerod Jeffrey Heying, 4, Aerospace Engineering; Helen Elizabeth Neuzil, 2, Psychology; Melissa Sue Ward, 2, Event Management
Castalia — Jesse Mansfield Matt, 4, Forestry; Cole Robert Spain, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Clermont — Kennedy Taylor White, 2, Criminal Justice Studies
Elgin — Kariann Rose Elsbernd, 2, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Kelsey Marie Guyer, 3, Early Childhood Education; Tatum Mae Kahler, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Joshua David Prentice, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Fairbank — Mason G. Clendenen, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Erika Kay Jeanes, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Alana Kay Platte, 4, Global Resource Systems
Fayette — Donovan Dallin Bunn, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree; Madelyn Renae Bunn, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Joseph G. Lamphere, 3, Industrial Technology; William Francis O’Loughlin, 4, Advertising; Derek James Thoms, 4, Agricultural Studies; Ethan Ryan Young, 4, Computer Engineering
Hawkeye — Jenna Jane Pagel, 2, Animal Science; Rachel I. Schmitt, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Independence — Jenessa R. Barloon, 2, Elementary Education; Alma H. Cashen, 3, Supply Chain Management; John Gannon Cook, 3, Agricultural Business; Spencer R. Giddings, 2, Environmental Science (LAS); Eric V. Gleiter, 4, Mathematics; Elizabeth Kurt, 4, Psychology; Courtney Nicole Main, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Kirstie Martin, 4, Marketing; Hope Oien, 4, Biochemistry; Mary Melania Stivers, 2, Pre-Business; Luke J. Sweeney, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Jesup — Luke Michael Becker, 1, Computer Science; Breanne Marie Fischels, 2, Environmental Science (LAS); Kelsey Jo Hansen, 3, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Mitch Andrew Harting, 1, Agricultural Studies; Zachary Andrew Nie, 2, Forestry; Hans Adam Riensche, 4, Agricultural Business; Jenna Jean Tolle, 2, Accounting
Lamont — Hannah Nicole Gaffney, 4, Elementary Education; Carter Edward Keppler, 2, Management
Oelwein — Jade M. Bunn, 4, Advertising; Brandon Ray McClain, 3, Economics; Hannah Elizabeth Meyer, 4, Psychology; Brent Patrick Simpson, 2, Pre-Business; Marissa Simpson, 4, Accounting; Nicholas Joe Stasi, 4, Computer Engineering
Ossian — Olivia Dawn Massman, 2, Agricultural Studies
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 2, Advertising; Samantha Kyle Fults, 4, Mathematics; Marissa Ann Robinson, 2, Pre-Business
Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 3, Animal Science
Sumner — Jenna Joleen Brandt, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Justin Reid Dillon, 3, Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, 3, Animal Ecology; Megan Marie Matt, 4, Construction Engineering; Andrew Thomas O’Brien, 4, Computer Engineering; Katelin Elizabeth Pagel, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Alyssa Lee Swehla, 4, Agronomy; Callan J. Vanengelenburg, 1, Agricultural Business
Waucoma — Lindsey Sue Bouska, 3, Food Science (AGLS); Josine Rachel Gossling, 4, Supply Chain Management; Delaney Irene Lensing, 4, Agricultural Business
West Union — Savannah Jeanne Halva, 1, Open Option (LAS); Jace Gable Wolverton, 3, Accounting
Westgate — Jalyn Rose Brownell, 4, Animal Science
Winthrop — Holly Lorraine Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Jacqueline Rose Francois, 4, Early Childhood Education; Hailey Mae Scott, 4, Industrial Technology