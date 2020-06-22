AMES — More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students are listed below by hometowns, with class year and curriculum included.
Arlington — Jordan Ann Baumgartner, 4, Agricultural Studies; David Megan Hayes, 4, Computer Engineering; Mitchell Paul Hayes, 3, Construction Engineering; Jared Martin Meisgeier, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Gabrielle Irene Moellers, 4, Finance
Aurora — Cynthia Helen Hamlett, 4, Agriculture and Society; Haylee D. Lau, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Natalie Ann McMillan, 4, Culinary Food Science – Agriculture; Abbie Renae Van Raden, 3, Animal Ecology; Janelle K. Vande Vorde, 4, Agricultural Business
Brandon — Sarah E. Vandewalle, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Calmar — Austin Marcus Ashbacher, 4, Veterinary Medicine; Ashley Danielle Budde, 4, Animal Science; Leah Marie Hageman, 4, Veterinary Medicine; Helen Elizabeth Neuzil, 3, Psychology; Kayla Marie Walter, 4, Animal Science; Melissa Sue Ward, 2, Event Management
Castalia — Cole Robert Spain, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Clermont — Gabrielle Renea Johnston, 4, Software Engineering; Logan Lee West, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Kennedy Taylor White, 3, Criminal Justice
Elgin — Kariann Rose Elsbernd, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Kelsey Marie Guyer, 4, Early Childhood Education; Tatum Mae Kahler, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jacob J. Leuchtenmacher, 4, Animal Science; Joshua David Prentice, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Fairbank — Mason G. Clendenen, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Erika Kay Jeanes, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Madison Marie Landsgard, 3, Animal Science; Emily Kate Martins, 4, Agricultural Studies; Lydia Mary Martins, 4, Animal Science; Alana Kay Platte, 4, Global Resource Systems; Jenna Ann Salisbury, 4, Animal Science
Fayette — Derek James Thoms, 4, Agricultural Studies; Ethan Ryan Young, 4, Computer Engineering
Hawkeye — Tiffanie Dee Koch, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jenna Jane Pagel, 2, Animal Science
Hazleton — Zachary Keith Sailor, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Independence — Jenessa R. Barloon, 2, Elementary Education; Aleksi Beltz, 2, Psychology; Alma H. Cashen, 3, Supply Chain Management; John Gannon Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Megan Renea Gee, 3, Mechanical Engineering; Spencer R. Giddings, 2, Environmental Science (LAS); Eric V. Gleiter, 4, Mathematics; Courtney Nicole Main, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Kirstie Martin, 4, Marketing; Abigail Kathleen Meiborg, 2, Linguistics; Hope Oien, 4, Biochemistry; Mary Melania Stivers, 2, Management
Jesup — Breanne Marie Fischels, 2, English; Kelsey Jo Hansen, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Mitch Andrew Harting, 2, Agricultural Studies; Zachary Andrew Nie, 3, Forestry; Hans Adam Riensche, 4, Agricultural Business; Riley Carl Thoma, 4, Computer Engineering; Katherine Marie Vogel, 4, Event Management
Lamont — Carter Edward Keppler, 3, Management; Hannah May Kramer, 4, Animal Science
Maynard — Tyler Joseph Buzynski, 3, Materials Engineering
Oelwein — Jade M. Bunn, 4, Advertising; Brandon Ray McClain, 4, Economics; Marissa Simpson, 4, Accounting
Ossian — Justin Paul Elsbernd, 4, Computer Engineering; Olivia Dawn Massman, 3, Agricultural Studies
Postville — Daniel Koenig, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 2, Advertising; Samantha Kyle Fults, 4, Mathematics; Marissa Ann Robinson, 2, Accounting
Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 3, Animal Science
Sumner — Jenna Joleen Brandt, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Justin Reid Dillon, 3, Agricultural Engineering; Bryce Owen Gaede, 3, Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, 4, Animal Ecology; Jacob R. Harks, 4, Supply Chain Management; Andrew Thomas O’Brien, 4, Computer Engineering; Katelin Elizabeth Pagel, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Alyssa Lee Swehla, 4, Agronomy; Callan J. Vanengelenburg, 2, Agricultural Business
Wadena — Allison Kay Boehm, 3, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Waucoma — Lindsey Sue Bouska, 4, Food Science (AGLS)
West Union — Joshua Drake Deluca, 3, Management; Savannah Jeanne Halva, 2, Financial Counseling and Planning; Andrew Kenneth Roys, 4, Construction Engineering; Jace Gable Wolverton, 4, Accounting
Westgate — Jalyn Rose Brownell, 4, Animal Science
Winthrop — Holly Lorraine Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Spencer John Cook, 3, Agricultural Business; Patrick Leonard Curry, 4, Pre-Architecture; Hailey Mae Scott, 4, Industrial Technology; Chase Emery Marvin Straw, 4, Industrial Design; Becca K. Walthart, 4, Animal Science; Heath William Weber, 3, Agricultural Studies