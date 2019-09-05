ST. ANSGAR — The 16th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day in the community of St. Ansgar will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the American Legion.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. The event is also alcohol and smoke free and admission is free. Introductions and “Share a Story” begin at 10 a.m.
The master of ceremonies will be Ken Borchardt of Grafton, Iowa. He is an Iraq war vet with 1133rd Trans Co. of Mason City. He was a truck mechanic in the guard. He is now an over-the-road truck driver for Ruan Transport.
Borchardt also plays in the Chars Polka Band with his mom and dad and they will be performing for the event. A delicious lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza.
Veterans, spouses and the public attend from all over Northern Iowa and Southern Minn.
Veterans Appreciation is sponsored by SSGR Phil Fleischer USA, Box 253, St. Ansgar, IA 50472.