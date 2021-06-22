JOHNSTON — Monday marked the start of Pollinator Week and Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) members are excited to celebrate the progress of their Monarch Fueling Stations.
Pollinator Week is recognized internationally as a time to celebrate and educate about the important role pollinators play around the world. Since 2017 IRFA members have been planting Monarch Fueling Stations, and to date over 48 acres of pollinator habitat tailored toward monarch butterflies have been planted.
“The fact that so many of our members have stepped up to help in the fight to protect Iowa’s pollinators is truly a testament to what biofuels is all about – supporting our communities and protecting our environment,” said IRFA Communications Director Cassidy Walter. “We are especially excited this summer because many of our members’ projects are mature enough now to really show some growth and start providing monarchs and other pollinators the food sources they need.”
In the early years of a monarch habitat plot, the plants do most of their growing under the ground, developing a strong root system. Throughout the week IRFA will be sharing photos and updates from IRFA member projects on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The monarch butterfly population has declined in recent years. IRFA members’ habitat projects are a part of a statewide effort led by the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium to prevent the monarch butterfly from being listed as an endangered species.