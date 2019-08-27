AMES — Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Jenessa Barloon of Independence, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Branstad Scholarship; Human Sciences General Scholarship; and School of Education Excellence Scholarship.
Lindsey Bouska of Waucoma, who is studying Food Science (AGLS), received the Ruth C. Guy Food Science and Human Nutrition Scholarship.
Madelyn Bunn of Fayette, who is studying Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, received the Emma Andersen Endowed Scholarship.
Ashley Cappel of Independence, who is studying Child, Adult, and Family Services, received the Benjamin/Mericle Family Scholarship.
Kelsey Guyer of Elgin, who is studying Early Childhood Education, received the May Pearsall Rickert Scholarship.
Kelsey Hansen of Jesup, who is studying Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, received the Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship.
Rachel Schmitt of Hawkeye, who is studying Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, received the Noma Scott Lloyd Memorial Scholarship.
More than $1.3 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.
Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people’s lives. The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments: Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management; Food Science and Human Nutrition; Human Development and Family Studies; Kinesiology and Health.
