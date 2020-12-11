AMES — Iowa State University announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units to students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Jenessa Barloon, an Elementary Education major from Independence, received the Branstad Scholarship.
Lindsey Bouska, a Food Science (AGLS) major from Waucoma, received the Florence Pen Scholarship, the Candace and David Arp Food Science Scholarship, the Ruth C. Guy Food Science and Human Nutrition Scholarship, and the Human Sciences General Scholarship Fund.
Madelyn Bunn, an Apparel, Merchandising, and Design major from Fayette, received the Textiles and Clothing Fashion Show Development Fund and the Norma R. Hollen Scholarship Fund.
Kelsey Guyer, a(n) Early Childhood Education major from Elgin (52141), received the Dr. Angela Merkert Scholarship.
Kelsey Hansen, a Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies major from Jesup, received the Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship.
Courtney Main, a Kinesiology and Health major from Independence, received the Craig and Terry Denny ISU Alumni Association Cardinal and Gold College of Human Sciences Scholarship.
The College of Human Sciences is proud to support these students in their academic journey and pursuit of innovation.
More than $1.4 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.
Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people’s lives. The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments: Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management; Food Science and Human Nutrition; Human Development and Family Studies; Kinesiology and Health.