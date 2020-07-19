FAYETTE – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County is working to create quality 4-H fair experiences for Fayette County youth. County extension staff has consulted with the Fayette County Board of Health to ensure that approved COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place for all 4-H livestock shows at the Fayette County Fair.
“Extension involvement at the Fayette County Fair always is focused on 4-H activities and events. This year because of the pandemic, the 4-H livestock shows are the only in-person 4-H activities at the fair,” said Adriane Carlson, ISU Extension and Outreach regional director whose region includes Fayette County.
Carlson said the 4-H livestock shows will follow recommendations from the Fayette County Board of Health as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These steps include maintaining a six-foot distance between people, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and practicing other hygiene and cleaning procedures.
In addition, each livestock species will be on the fairgrounds for only the time needed for preparation and the show. Signage and directional arrows will help fairgoers to maintain social distance in the aisles and around the pens.
“We also are limiting the number of guests who may attend with each 4-H participant. We’re taking these steps because the health and safety of everyone is our greatest concern,” Carlson said.
“During the fair our 4-H youth have opportunities to demonstrate skills they’ve developed and knowledge they’ve gained all year long. Youth spend hundreds of hours working with their projects, caring for their animals, learning from the experience and engaging with their clubs. The fair provides a chance to receive valuable feedback they can use to grow their project in the future,” Carlson said.