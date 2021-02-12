FAYETTE — Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County extension council organizational meeting Jan. 27. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.
Scot Michelson, Fayette, is the newly-elected chairperson. Michelson will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Neil Lansing, West Union, was elected vice chairperson.
Dawn Jacobsen, Clermont, was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.
The council elected Dennis Lueder, West Union, to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.
As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council hires county staff, manages the county extension budget and helps determine programming.
In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development program, Iowa Master Gardeners and the Community and Economic Development Leading Communities program.
The county extension office is located at 218 South Main Street in Fayette. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Fayette County, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette.