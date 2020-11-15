FAYETTE — New data from the Monitoring the Future Survey indicates that 41% of high school seniors, 36% of 10th graders, and 21% of 8th graders have ever vaped nicotine. Vaping is spreading like wildfire among youth, its long-term effects are unknown, and there is a current multi-state outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.
Iowa State University’s Project STOMP encourages schools, parents, and community members to get involved in youth prevention efforts during the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Vaping nicotine is especially harmful to young people whose brains continue to develop until they are 25 years old. Young people who use nicotine can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.
Research has shown that young people who use e-cigarettes are four-times more likely to start using traditional cigarettes in the next six months and about 2,000 U.S. youth younger than 18 years smoke their first cigarette every day.
“With 25% of 12th graders, 20% of 10th graders and 9% of eighth graders now vaping nicotine within the past month, the use of these devices has become a public health crisis,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “These products introduce the highly addictive chemical nicotine to these young people and their developing brains, and I fear we are only beginning to learn the possible health risks and outcomes for youth.”
Iowa State University’s Project STOMP is working to raise awareness about this public health crisis by asking schools, parents, and community members to educate themselves about vaping and to take action. The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, on Nov. 19, is a great opportunity to start a youth prevention effort or to talk to your teen about the dangers of vaping and tobacco use.
ISU’s Project STOMP promotes and funds youth substance misuse prevention activities across the state of Iowa through partnerships with ISU Extension and Outreach. Reach out to your County Extension office if you are interested in learning more about the resources that are available to your school or community.