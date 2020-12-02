Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jacob King from Hazleton, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester. King is the son of Jon and Candace King.

King, a senior at Oelwein High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Tags

Trending Food Videos