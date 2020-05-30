CEDAR RAPIDS – Jake Alan Hurley, formerly of Oelwein, and Jennifer Lynn Petersen, formerly of Wyoming, Iowa, now both of Cedar Rapids, are announcing their engagement.
Jennifer is the daughter of Guy Petersen of Wyoming, and the late Laurie Petersen. Jennifer is a buying specialist for Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids.
Jake is the son of Jim Hurley of Oelwein, and Suzanne Hurley of Oelwein. He is Human Resources Manager for Iowa National Guard in Iowa City.
The couple will exchange vows Aug. 1 at the Bella Sala Event Center in Tiffin.