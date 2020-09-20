Jake Hurley, Jenny Petersen exchange vows in outdoor ceremony

Jake Hurley and Jenny Petersen were married Aug. 1, 2020 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Bella Sala Event Center at Tiffin. The reception and wedding dance were also held at Bella Sala.
The bride is the daughter of Guy Petersen of Wyoming, Iowa and the late Laurie Petersen. The bridegroom is dad of Dillon Hurley of Cedar Rapids and son of James Hurley of Oelwein and Suzanne Hurley of Oelwein.
Tim Duhn was officiant for the double-ring ceremony, with Justin Roberts as pianist.
The wedding party included matron of honor Kim Duhn, maid of honor Amber Petersen, bridesmaids Rebecca Agnitsch, Tasha Hurley Lockard, and Tammy Hurley Ingels. Best men were Jayme Hurley and Jesse Hurley, with groomsmen Andy Petersen, Tom Lockard, and Chad Ingels. Flower girl was Kennedy Petersen and ring bearer was Dillon Hurley.
Personal attendants to the bride were Karla Hurley and Rachel Hurley.
Seating guests were friends of the groom Dustin Derflinger and Jessi Benter. Honorary ushers were Ben Gabriel, Nick Jones and Mattie Brawner, all friends of the groom.
The newlyweds are making their home in Cedar Rapids.