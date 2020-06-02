Jalyn Brownell awarded Lloyd Inc. 4-H Scholarship from Iowa 4-H Foundation

MAYNARD – Jalyn Brownell, from Fayette County was awarded the Lloyd Inc. 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Brownell grew up on a family farm and showed many animals through her time in 4-H. A large part of her 4-H experience was involving the horse project. She led mandatory horse workshops and raised funds to build a new fence for the Fayette County fairgrounds horse arena.
Brownell knew from a young age her dream career was to become a veterinarian, leading her to Iowa State University.
Brownell says, “My 4-H experience has brought out my love for animals and connecting with new people. The 4-H program has given me some neat opportunities over the years, and I am very grateful for all of them.”
“We are so proud of our 4-H scholarship recipients, knowing that they have had challenges to overcome this year,” said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “These scholarships honor and reward hard work and dedication. We are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Provided by Dr. Eugene and Linda Lloyd, from Shenandoah, Iowa, this scholarship is for former Iowa 4-H’ers accepted for their first year to ISU College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.