James and Dixie Duffy to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

OELWEIN — Mr. and Mrs. James Duffy will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 21. James Duffy and Dixie Tiedt were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank on that date in 1971. James is the son of the late Robert and Edith Duffy. Dixie is the daughter of Paul and Marrilee Tiedt.
James worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing Facility for many years until the doors closed in the mid 1990’s. James was then employed with Horkheimer Homes where he is now retired. Dixie raised her family until she started working as a CNA. She is semi-retired from MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein.
They are parents of Roxanne (Mike) Miller of Sumner, Jim (Lisa) Duffy of Independence, Joe (Shawn) Duffy of Fairbank, Justin Duffy (Delicia Olsen) of Hazleton, Dan (Shannon) Duffy of Hazleton, Dominic Duffy (Nick Gross) of Hazleton, Alycia Duffy of Bettendorf, and Emily (Genna) Kinley of Urbandale. They are also proud grandparents of 27 grandchildren.
James and Dixie enjoy spending their time with their family and grandchildren, walking their beloved dog, Lila, traveling and putting puzzles together.
Please join the family in celebrating their love by sending a card or note to include a memory or express good wishes. James and Dixie Duffy, 8 Maplewood Dr., Oelwein, IA 50662
“And so together they built a life they loved. Your love story will always be our favorite. We love you Mom and Dad. Here’s to many more years of bliss.”