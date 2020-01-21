Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

January, National Oatmeal Month

The Quaker Man never grows old

Because he eats oatmeal, I’m told.

Yes, oatmeal “Warms your heart and soul.”

Years ago, Mother told me so.

Mother cooked Quaker Oatmeal;

Then added fruit and sweet cream;

Or home grown walnuts and honey;

And that’s breakfast, rain or sunny.

Her family’s favorite cookie

Has oatmeal in the recipe.

We always had homemade cookies

After our school in the country.

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Mix: 1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups oatmeal

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

5 tablespoons hot water

I cup raisins –simmer in 1/2 cup water

Drain and add raisins to batter

Bake at 350 degrees 12-15 minutes

