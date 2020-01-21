January, National Oatmeal Month

The Quaker Man never grows old
Because he eats oatmeal, I’m told.
Yes, oatmeal “Warms your heart and soul.”
Years ago, Mother told me so.
Mother cooked Quaker Oatmeal;
Then added fruit and sweet cream;
Or home grown walnuts and honey;
And that’s breakfast, rain or sunny.
Her family’s favorite cookie
Has oatmeal in the recipe.
We always had homemade cookies
After our school in the country.
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
Mix: 1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups oatmeal
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
5 tablespoons hot water
I cup raisins –simmer in 1/2 cup water
Drain and add raisins to batter
Bake at 350 degrees 12-15 minutes