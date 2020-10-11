DES MOINES — Jason Weinberger regularly creates community and connection through his role as the Pauline Bartlett Artistic Director for the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony.
He’ll bring that same approach to COVID Recovery Iowa’s virtual storytime -Tell Me a Story. The pre-recorded video will first air at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct.12, on the “Tell Me a Story” Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel and can be accessed any time.
Under Weinberger’s leadership the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony has collaborated with such well-known musicians as Yo-Yo Ma and Brandi Carlile. Weinberger is just one of many notable Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the derecho.
“Tell Me a Story” sessions will also include stories for bilingual children and families.
Weinberger is excited to contribute and says, “I love to read with my kids, so to have the opportunity to do this virtual reading was very special for me. I hope that my choice of book inspires young listeners to get out there and explore the outdoors!”