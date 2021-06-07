The family of Jerry and Mary Jellings would like to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple married on June 12, 1971 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, Iowa.
Their nuptials blessed them with three children: Jennifer (Doug) Myers of Belleville, Wisconsin; Julie (Jason) Brinkman of Cedar Falls; Joel (Kelly) Jellings of Waukee; and five grandchildren: Cole, Caden, Trey, Dalton, Danica, Bria and Anna.
The family invites friends and relatives to celebrate their golden anniversary with a card shower. Cards and congratulations will reach them at 6759 Q Ave, Oelwein, IA 50662.