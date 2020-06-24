Oelwein resident Jerry Clayburn will celebrate his 95th birthday on Thursday, June 25.
Jerry was born and educated in Peru, Nebraska. He served in the United States Army during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
In 1953, he and his family moved to Brentwood, California where Jerry pursued a high school teaching career and served as Vice Principal at Liberty Union High School, Brentwood.
As a hobby, Jerry also loved farming his 40-acres of English walnuts and Bing cherries, selling the cherries in a “you pick” operation for several years.
In 1977, Jerry and his wife moved north to Spokane, Washington, where Jerry ran his residential construction company. In 1985, Jerry then built and ran a large steakhouse in Davenport, Washington, called The Cottonwood Inn, until he sold it in 1989.
In 2016, Jerry’s daughter Cheryl and her husband Deacon Jim Patera convinced him that he needed to move to Oelwein to be near them. Since living in Oelwein, Jerry has become very involved in many community organizations and is also a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
If people do not know Jerry, they may know who he is when they recognize his little companion dog, Cub, who accompanies him around town almost every day.
Birthday cards are welcome and may be sent to Jerry at 920 Third Ave. S.W., Oelwein, IA 50662.