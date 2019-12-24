Oelwein resident Jim Stanek will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Dec. 29.
Raised on a farm near Aurora, Jim kept his farm family roots by working at OCCO, Speedy Manufacturing (United Farm Tool), Fayette County Recycling and the city of Oelwein. During all those years, he worked for several local farmers including Kerns Farms.
Jim is the father of 2 sons, Eric and Tracy, and 3 daughters, Sheri, Tammy and Marsha. He also has 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family invites all to take part in a card shower. Cards may be sent to Jim Stanek, 700 Sixth St. N.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.