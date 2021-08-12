John Miculinich to celebrate 80th with card shower and family

John F. Miculinich will celebrate his 80th birthday Aug. 20.
He was born in the family home Aug. 20, 1941 and attended Oelwein school, graduating with the class of 1961. He married Jane Anne Hansen at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein on May 12, 1962. They celebrated 59 years together this May.
John and Jane are parents of Deb, Darren (Carol), Justin (Becky) and Jere (Lori). They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with two more coming in the fall.
John spent most of his working years with the railroad in Oelwein and Clinton. In later years he worked at Sacred Heart Church and School as a maintenance man before
retiring. In retirement he loves spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at “The Cabin.”
Birthday greetings may be sent to John at 4403 Neon Rd., Oelwein, IA 50662.