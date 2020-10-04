Join Fayette County 4-H

FAYETTE — Students Kindergarten through 12th grade can join 4-H anytime during the school hear but it is to their advantage to join as soon as possible to get all the benefits 4-H provides.
4-H is a place where youth people are given many opportunities to build confidence, learn responsibility and develop life skills they need and will last them a lifetime.
4-H is a place where youth make friends, share interests and work together with a caring adult in a safe environment to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders and successful learners.
4-H offers youth opportunities for mastery, service, self-determination, planning for the future and engaged learning. There are hundreds of projects available for members to participate in.
There are currently 13 4-H clubs located throughout Fayette County. Fayette County Clover Kids members are those currently in kindergarten through 3rd grade. 4-H Community Club members consist of youth 4th through 12th grade.
Last year nearly 300 young people, kindergarten through 12th grade participated in Fayette County 4-H. Are you involved? Would you like to be involved? If so, contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 218 South Main, Fayette or phone 563-425-3331 to speak with Michele Kelly, County Youth Coordinator. Michele may also be reached by emailing kellymd@iastate.edu.
Adults interested in sharing your expertise, experience and enthusiasm, are also encouraged to reach out to Michele, sharing what it is they would like to share with 4-H clubs. A list of topics will be compiled as club’s seek guest speakers for the upcoming 4-H year.