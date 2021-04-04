Joyce Carey is celebrating her 80th birthday today, April 6. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Joyce and husband Mike have been married more than 60 years. Area folks may remember her as a terrific cook and owner of the Maynard Café from 1989-1996. Family includes four children, Mark of Oelwein, Sherri of Maynard, Sheila (Kent) Reinking of Oelwein, and Matt (Lori) of Randalia. There are three grandchildren and six-plus great-grandchildren.
Joyce would love to hear from area friends and neighbors. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 9727 K Ave, Fayette, Iowa 52142.