Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Joyce Carey is celebrating her 80th birthday today, April 6. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Joyce and husband Mike have been married more than 60 years. Area folks may remember her as a terrific cook and owner of the Maynard Café from 1989-1996. Family includes four children, Mark of Oelwein, Sherri of Maynard, Sheila (Kent) Reinking of Oelwein, and Matt (Lori) of Randalia. There are three grandchildren and six-plus great-grandchildren.

Joyce would love to hear from area friends and neighbors. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 9727 K Ave, Fayette, Iowa 52142.

Tags

Trending Food Videos