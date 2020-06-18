Jr. Bronn, Randalia, celebrated his 95th birthday on Monday, June 15. Area friends are invited to wish him a great birthday if you see him or send him a note/card to 210 Oak Street, Randalia, Iowa 52164.
Jr. is a World War II veteran, championship bowler, Hootenanny emcee, father to Sandy Trotter, Dayton, Kathy Lenth, Cedar Falls, and Carol Foster, Fairbank. He is also a role model to eight grandchildren Dawn, Angie, Christie, James, Teri, Kristi, Matt, and Duane. Jr. has many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren who think he is really special as he tells them many great stories about his life with his children’s mom Ruby, his military life, and he always has jokes to entertain everyone.
At 95, Jr. is not slowing down and still works with Carol at their deSign Specialty Company. His children say, “Thanks, Dad, for everything you have done for your family. We are very proud to be your family!”