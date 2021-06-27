WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Clinics in Fayette County have been scheduled for July. These clinics are facilitated by the Clayton County VNA WIC program. All appointments will be in person in July. Persons should follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what you need to bring with you to clinic.
WIC also has Farmers Market checks for eligible participants. Persons can call WIC to see if you are eligible and to pick them up.
The West Union WIC Clinic is Thursday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All West Union appointments will be completed over the phone.
The Oelwein WIC Clinic will be Monday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on East Charles.
Please contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment.